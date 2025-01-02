Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses Atishi govt of blocking farm schemes

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday accused the Delhi government of depriving farmers of benefits under central schemes and urged Chief Minister Atishi to keep political differences aside in matters of farmer welfare.

In a letter to Atishi, Chouhan said the AAP government has failed to implement major central initiatives including the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, and the Beej Gram programme.

"I am writing this letter in sadness. You have never taken proper decisions in the interest of farmers. Your government has stopped implementation of farmers-friendly central schemes. Your government is not sympathetic towards farmers. Today, farmers in Delhi are upset and worried," Chouhan said in the letter dated January 1.

Due to the non-implementation of multiple central schemes, Delhi's farmers are being denied crucial benefits ranging from seed distribution to infrastructure development, he said.

The Union minister said the absence of the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission has prevented farmers from accessing benefits for nursery establishment, tissue culture facilities, planting material procurement, and post-harvest infrastructure.

The non-implementation of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana has further impacted farmers' access to agricultural mechanization, precision irrigation, soil health initiatives, crop insurance, and the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, he added.

Chouhan expressed concern over Delhi's failure to implement the Beej Gram programme, which offers benefits including seed distribution, testing facilities, laboratory infrastructure improvement, and assistance for seed certification agencies.

According to Chouhan, Delhi farmers face additional burdens as agricultural equipment like tractors and harvesters are categorized as commercial vehicles, leading to higher purchase costs.

Despite the AAP government's free electricity promises, farmers are being charged commercial rates for power, he said, adding that farmers along the Yamuna are struggling after their irrigation equipment's power connections were disconnected.

"Your government has been in power for the last ten years, and it appears former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has betrayed farmers after making election promises," Chouhan said.

The minister urged the Delhi government to implement central agricultural schemes immediately, stating that political competition should not hinder farmer welfare.

"Farmer welfare is the duty of the government, regardless of party affiliations," he added.

The Delhi government's response is awaited.