Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2:30 pm in post-lunch session

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2:30 pm on Thursday in the post-lunch session amid Opposition demand for a discussion on the Parliament security breach and protests over the suspension of TMC member Derek O'Brien.

When the Upper House, which witnessed two adjournments earlier in the day, reassembled for the post-lunch session, Opposition members started sloganeering and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to come to the House and give a statement on Wednesday's security breach in the Lok Sabha.

Without naming O'Brien, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said his continued presence in the House despite the suspension was in disregard of the rules and asked him to leave.

As the Opposition members continued raising slogans, Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2:30 pm.