Home / Politics / Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2:30 pm in post-lunch session

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2:30 pm in post-lunch session

Without naming O'Brien, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said his continued presence in the House despite the suspension was in disregard of the rules and asked him to leave

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2:30 pm on Thursday in the post-lunch session amid Opposition demand for a discussion on the Parliament security breach and protests over the suspension of TMC member Derek O'Brien.

When the Upper House, which witnessed two adjournments earlier in the day, reassembled for the post-lunch session, Opposition members started sloganeering and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to come to the House and give a statement on Wednesday's security breach in the Lok Sabha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Without naming O'Brien, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said his continued presence in the House despite the suspension was in disregard of the rules and asked him to leave.

As the Opposition members continued raising slogans, Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2:30 pm.

Also Read

Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended

Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale among 6 candidates named by TMC for RS polls

Oppn slams Centre over suspension of TMC's Derek O'Brien in Rajya Sabha

Took rules of no-trust motion to drag PM to Lok Sabha: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out over Manipur uproar, to meet on Monday

Oppn slams Centre over suspension of TMC's Derek O'Brien in Rajya Sabha

BJP takes note of 3 legislators attending Cong dinner, to seek explanation

BJP divided J-K for cronies, used brute majority to rob its people: PDP

Security breach: Cong stages protest against BJP MP Simha demanding arrest

Parliament security breach: Opposition demands statement from Amit Shah

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PoliticsRajya SabhaParliamentUnited Opposition

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story