Have no claim over any post, AAP spreading misinformation: Ramesh Bidhuri

BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday said he was not the party's chief ministerial face and the claim made by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was "completely baseless." Kejriwal, citing sources on Saturday, claimed that the BJP had decided to project Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate. The same claim had been made by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday.

Bidhuri said he is a loyal party worker, committed to public service and the country, and has no claim over any post.

"I am as much committed towards the people, as I am towards the BJP. Talking about the post of chief minister in reference to me is absolutely baseless," he said.

He added, "Kejriwal making announcement with reference to me has admitted that Delhi BJP is going to form government in Delhi." Bidhuri accused Kejriwal of indulging in a sustained "misinformation campaign" against him and warned the Delhi resident against falling into the "trap" of "Aapda" a derisive term his party coined to refer to AAP.

He said there is widespread anger against Kejriwal among the people over the "Sheesh Mahal sacam, liquor scam, damaged roads, dirty water." Bidhuri is a two-time former South Delhi MP and three time-MLA.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have assailed the BJP alleging the party had no face it can show to people as a future chief minister of the city, neither any vision, nor issues for the election.

On Saturday at a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that he had come to know from "reliable sources" that the BJP would announce Bidhuri as its CM candidate in the next one or two days.

He then challenged Bidhuri to a public debate to let Delhi decide who is better equipped to lead.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be announced after counting of votes on February 8.

Bidhuri will be in fray against Atishi from the Kalkaji Assembly seat.