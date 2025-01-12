Gujarat CM approves Rs 188 crore for road safety measures, upgrades

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a public-oriented decision to improve road safety across the state and has sanctioned Rs188 crore to the Roads and Buildings Department to implement various road safety initiatives across the state's roads, said a statement from Gujarat CMO.

Aiming to reduce road accidents and enhance safety for drivers, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 100.53 crore for critical improvements on accident-prone roads. This funding will support 80 projects covering 328.73 kilometres, including curve improvements, crash barriers, spot widening, and road furniture installations.

Additionally, Rs 87.52 crore has been allocated for the installation of anti-glare systems on four-lane and six-lane roads under the State Roads and Buildings Department.

This funding will support 76 projects over a total length of 786.41 kilometres. This decision by CM Patel is expected to significantly reduce road accidents in the state, ensuring safer transportation for all.

Earlier, CM approved Rs 30.50 crores for the resurfacing and strengthening of seven roads in Bhuj city, covering a total length of 14.1 kilometres.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this decision by the Chief Minister will enhance urban transportation and upgrade facilities for the residents of Bhuj city while also improving amenities for tourists visiting Kutch.

Patel has also approved a Rs 778.74 crore proposal for the construction of new major and minor bridges across 32 roads, aimed at enhancing the road-bridge network under the state's Road and Building Department, according to a press release from CMO.