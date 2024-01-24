Home / Politics / Ration distribution scam: ED searches TMC leader Sheikh's home again

Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Nineteen days after an Enforcement Directorate team was assaulted by a mob, ED sleuths again conducted a raid at the residence of absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said.

Accompanied by over 120 personnel of the central armed police force, the ED officers broke open the collapsible gate of the residence of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali area in the presence of local police and two locals as witnesses, the officer said.

"We will search Sheikh's house today. We will also try to talk to the residents there", the ED officer told PTI.

After entering the house, the ED officers locked the gates from inside and started searches, he added.

On January 5, a team of ED officers were assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the residence of the TMC leader.

Three officers were injured in the attack. The district police and Sheikh's family members had lodged a complaint against the ED officers.

Sheikh, however, is absconding till date.

Topics :TMCration cardsEnforcement DirectorateCorruption in India

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

