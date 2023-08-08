Home / Politics / Ready to discuss Manipur on Aug 11, have nothing to hide: Shah to Oppn

Ready to discuss Manipur on Aug 11, have nothing to hide: Shah to Oppn

During a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Delhi services bill, Shah said that he has written to the House chairman that he is ready to debate on the Manipur issue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"I am ready to discuss Manipur on August 11 and we have nothing to hide. You have many things to hide so you all do not want to talk," he said | (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue on August 11 and claimed that it was the opposition which was running away from it.

August 11 is the last date of the Monsoon session. The discussion on the no-confidence motion will be taken up in the Lok Sabha from August 8 to 10. The motion was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the contentious Manipur issue.

During a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Delhi services bill, Shah said that he has written to the House chairman that he is ready to debate on the Manipur issue.

"I am ready to discuss Manipur on August 11 and we have nothing to hide. You have many things to hide so you all do not want to talk," he said.

The home minister said that he is ready to answer all queries of the members as it is his constitutional obligation.

Shah said the opposition is seeking discussions under Rule 267, which has a voting provision and is for different purposes.

When a member from the opposition asked him to hold a discussion on Manipur right away, the home minister said it is not possible now and neither from August 8 to 10 as the Congress has brought a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha which will be discussed on those three days.

"I have already written to you before the start of the Monsoon session for holding a debate on the Manipur situation, but you have not agreed. They do not want a discussion on Manipur and are running away," he charged.

"The question is Manipur situation and what steps the government is taking there, not a show of strength by voting. If you want voting, I dare you to make this bill fall through voting," Shah said during the debate on the Delhi services bill.

The opposition has been demanding a debate on Manipur in both houses of Parliament and a statement from the prime minister.

"If Kharge Sahab (leader of the opposition) agrees for a discussion, I am ready for that," Shah added.

