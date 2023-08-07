Home / Politics / Lok Sabha passes bill to provide legal framework to reduce court burden

Lok Sabha passes bill to provide legal framework to reduce court burden

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill that seeks to provide legal framework to mediation and reduce burden on courts

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Lok Sabha (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill that seeks to provide legal framework to mediation and reduce burden on courts.

Introducing the Mediation Bill, 2021, in the Lower House, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said it provides "legal backbone" to mediation.

The Rajya Sabha has already passed the bill on August 1.

The bill will also promote ease of doing business as many of petty disputes would be cleared through this alternative dispute resolution mechanism, Meghwal said, adding that this will be "cost effective means" of dispute resolution.

During the debate on the bill, the minister said the legislation has provision for penal action if the parties fail to comply with the agreed mediation.

"Under this we are making the Mediation Council. This is a neutral third party. This bill makes the process a time-bound mechanism which saves time and money of parties," Meghwal said.

He said mediation is part of Indian culture and tradition but it lost its relevance during the British period.

"Our scriptures have reference of mediation," he said, adding that Angad (a Ramayana character) had gone to Lanka for mediation while Lord Krishna approached Kauravas for mediation before the battle of Mahabharat.

The bill was first introduced in Rajya Sabha in 2021 and referred to the parliamentary committee on law and personnel for its detailed study.

Following the report of the committee, the government made certain amendments to the Mediation Bill, including reducing the maximum timeline for completing mediation proceedings from 360 to 180 days.

Under the other key recommendation of the panel accepted by the government, pre-litigation mediation has been made voluntary instead of mandatory.

In case of exceptional circumstances, a party can seek interim relief from the court or tribunal not only before the commencement of mediation proceedings but also during the continuation of proceedings.

The mediation settlement can be challenged on grounds of fraud, corruption, impersonation, and disputes not fit for mediation.

Disputes, other than commercial disputes, in which the central government and a state government are a party, cannot be mediated unless the nature of disputes which can be referred to mediation are notified.

S C Baheria and Virendra Singh (both from BJP) and Malook Nagar (BSP), among others, participated in the debate on the bill.

Also Read

PR body ties up with Mediation Mantras to resolve disputes via conciliation

Rajya Sabha passes Mediation Bill, 2021 to speed up proceedings to 180 days

MP CM Chouhan bats for pre-litigation mediation model to settle disputes

Union Cabinet approves recommendations of Parl panel on Mediation Bill

Monsoon session: Delhi Services Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

Day before no-trust debate, Rahul Gandhi returns to Lok Sabha as MP

Election Commission begins preparation for Mizoram Assembly elections 2023

Bharat asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to 'Quit India': PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement victory of democracy: Maharashtra Cong leaders

Madhya Pradesh: Eye on polls, BJP, Congress woo voters with poll promises

Topics :Lok SabhaCourt cases

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story