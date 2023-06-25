Home / Politics / Record number of OBC ministers serving in Modi government: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday claimed a record number of OBC ministers are serving in the Narendra Modi government

Press Trust of India Chandrapur
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday claimed a record number of OBC ministers are serving in the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking at an event in Chandrapur city, Fadnavis said OBCs are in the DNA of the BJP.

He alleged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) needs only the face of the Other Backward Classes community but the party never had favourable thoughts for OBCs.

"The number of OBC ministers serving in the Modi cabinet is high which is a record. No previous government had given so much representation to OBCs," said Fadnavis.

He was addressing a gathering of OBC activists at an event where OBC leader from Vidarbha, Ashok Jivtode, joined the BJP on Sunday evening.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to the OBC community. OBCs are in the DNA of the BJP. The decisions for the upliftment of the community were taken by the prime minister in Delhi and as (former) chief minister by me in Maharashtra," said Fadnavis.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party had created an OBC ministry in Maharashtra and worked hard to bring Bahujan samaj into the mainstream.

"The NCP needs only the face of the OBC community and it never has favourable thoughts toward OBC," Fadnavis claimed.

Senior BJP leaders, including Maharashtra unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Sudhir Mungantiwar, attended the programme.

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

