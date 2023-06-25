JP Nadda to inaugurate exhibition in Bhopal on 9 years of Modi govt



Talking to reporters, MP BJP president VD Sharma said Nadda will reach Bhopal by a special plane at 4 PM on Monday and hold a meeting of party functionaries apart from inaugurating the exhibition.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will on Monday inaugurate an exhibition here showcasing achievements of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.



Those who attended the meeting sported black ribbons to protest the imposition of Emregency on the night of June 25 in 1975. Meanwhile, the BJP held a meeting of prominent citizens in the state capital during the day in the presence of party national general secretary Tarun Chugh.