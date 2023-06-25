Opposition parties meeting in Patna: An opportunity to build bridges

From Lalu Prasad advocating the merits of matrimony to Rahul Gandhi thus appointing himself paterfamilias of the larger Opposition family to the lack of traction for Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar’s suggestion that a common minimum programme (CMP) be one of the first steps in forging unity and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee advising Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul to sort out their differences on an Ordinance for Delhi ‘over tea and biscuits’ instead of wasting collective time, the visible optics of the meeting were as interesting as the behind-the-scenes details.

The meeting of Opposition parties in Patna last week was an opportunity to build bridges. But as events rolled out, it was also an occasion to burn bridges.