Opposition parties on Wednesday slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after an investigation by The Indian Express claimed that two Election Commissioners had objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders that were allegedly taken without their knowledge.

According to the report, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected to decisions concerning voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, changes to Form 6 and the management of the electoral roll.

A PTI report citing Election Commission officials claimed that Sandhu and Vivek Joshi did raise issues related to the deletion of names in electoral rolls in various states and the handling of voter databases. However, all ECI decisions, including those related to the pan-India SIR, were unanimous and had the approval of all three commissioners, the officials claimed.

Only Gyanesh Kumar's writ runs in EC: Congress The Congress, in a post on X, said the report supported its allegation of vote theft, which the party has been raising. "These complaints make it clear that in the three-member Election Commission, only Gyanesh Kumar's writ runs. Gyanesh is ruling like a dictator, just like his boss Modi, and is engaged in 'vote theft' to please Modi," the Congress said. "We have said this before as well — Modi has captured the Election Commission. Gyanesh Kumar is Modi's puppet. This fact is proven by this report from The Indian Express. Modi and Gyanesh together have caused great damage to the country's democracy," it added.

Akhilesh urges SC to intervene Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. In a post on X, Yadav said, "This is extremely serious news. In the past 10 months, two Election Commissioners have registered their objections 14 times against decisions of the Election Commission. This directly means that the Election Commissioners are not able to perform their rightful duties." "If members of an independent body do not have the freedom to take just decisions, or if their concerns are not heard, these are extremely dangerous circumstances for democracy," he added. According to Yadav, this is nothing less than a "conspiracy to wipe out democracy". "For some people to betray democracy by becoming puppets of those in power is a grave constitutional crime. This is nothing less than a conspiracy to wipe out democracy!" he said.

TMC, CPM, RJD question ECI TMC Parliamentary Leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said an earlier motion seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar should now be brought before the House. "Five months ago, more than 60 Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, when only 50 were needed, wrote to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha moving a motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. That was five months ago," O'Brien said in a post on X. "Now, after this big news break that two Election Commissioners objected to many of the CEC's actions, it's time to bring out the Rajya Sabha motion to remove the CEC and save democracy," he said.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas also said that Parliament should begin the process for the removal of the CEC. "This is no longer an Election Commission. It is a one-man autocracy under CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Two Election Commissioners have formally objected 14 times in 10 months. They branded the addition of new voters and mass deletion 'unauthorised and illegal'. They recorded objections to secret deletions, restorations and Form 6 changes that harass young first-time voters, all while being kept in the dark," Brittas said in a post on X. "Parliament must immediately start the process for the removal of the CEC. We had, in fact, submitted a notice for removal on April 24, 2026, as per the constitutional stipulations, with around 70 members signing it."