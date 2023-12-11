Home / Politics / Reports of house arrest ahead of SC verdict on Article 370 baseless: L-G

Reports of house arrest ahead of SC verdict on Article 370 baseless: L-G

Sinha said this after the People's Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that its president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court verdict

Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Jammu

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said any report of the house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution is "totally baseless".

Sinha said this after the People's Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that its president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court verdict.

"This is totally baseless. In entire Jammu and Kashmir, no one has been put under house arrest or arrest. This is an attempt to spread rumour," the LG told reporters here.

Sinha said he is saying it with full responsibility that no one was put under house arrest or arrest for political reasons anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest," the party said in a post on X.

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

