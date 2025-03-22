'North will make us secondary citizens': Revanth Reddy on delimitation row

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his opposition to population-based delimitation on Saturday, cautioning that such a move would diminish South India’s political influence.

“If delimitation is carried out based on population, the north will relegate us to secondary citizens. The BJP’s approach to delimitation in this manner will silence South India’s political voice, and we will not accept it,” news agency PTI quoted Reddy as saying at the Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation in Chennai.

The meeting, convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, marked the first inter-state discussion on the delimitation issue. During the gathering, Reddy urged the Centre not to increase Lok Sabha seats as part of the process.

“We are facing a major challenge as the BJP is pushing a policy of demographic penalty. Since 1971, when India prioritised family planning, South India has made significant progress, while larger northern states have lagged behind,” Reddy said.

He emphasised the South’s economic achievements, stating, “We have recorded the fastest economic growth, higher GDP, better per capita income, increased job creation, and improved social welfare. However, for every ₹1 Tamil Nadu pays in taxes, it gets back just 6 paise; Karnataka receives 16 paise, Telangana 42 paise, and Kerala 49 paise. Meanwhile, Bihar gets ₹6.6 for every ₹1, Uttar Pradesh ₹2.2, and Madhya Pradesh ₹1.73. We respect national unity, but we cannot accept a delimitation process that politically undermines us.”

Hyderabad to host next delimitation meet

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announced that Hyderabad would be the venue for the next meeting on constituency delimitation.

During the discussion, Stalin argued that the exercise should not be based on the current population alone, as adequate representation in Parliament is essential for voicing state-specific concerns. He also indicated that legal avenues would be explored to challenge any unfair process. "We are not against delimitation; we stand for fair delimitation," Stalin said, emphasising the need for continuous action to safeguard state rights.

Highlighting the significance of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), Stalin noted the participation of multiple chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and senior leaders from various parties, reinforcing the urgency of the issue. He reaffirmed the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to ensuring fairness in the delimitation process.

Addressing the leaders present during the meeting, he said, “We stand united for all of India, not just the South.” The meeting saw the participation of Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and other dignitaries.

Stalin warned that unless the process is conducted equitably, reducing parliamentary seats in certain states would pose a serious threat. He further alleged that Tamil Nadu’s citizens were being unfairly penalised for effectively managing population growth.

Referring to the ongoing crisis in Manipur, Stalin remarked that the state’s voice had already been stifled due to its limited parliamentary representation. He cautioned that an unfair delimitation process would lead to external dominance over states’ rights. Concluding his speech, he reiterated, “DMK is not against delimitation. What we are demanding is fair delimitation.”

States penalised for implementing population policy, says Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan compared the issue of Lok Sabha seat redistribution to a "sword of Damocles", accusing the BJP-led government of proceeding with the process without adequate consultation.

He argued that Kerala and other states were being penalised instead of being granted special consideration for adhering to national policies.

“Our states are now being punished precisely because we sincerely implemented the National Population Policy of 1976. A state that faithfully enforces a nationally mandated policy should receive due recognition,” Vijayan said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

(With agency inputs)