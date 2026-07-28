Monsoon Session: PSBs' profit nearly trebled in 5 years, says FinMin

Net profit of India’s public-sector banks (PSBs) nearly trebled over the past five years to a record ₹1.98 trillion in 2025-26 (FY26), driven by a sharp improvement in asset quality and sustained lending growth across key sectors of the economy, the finance ministry informed Parliament on Tuesday.

“The financial health of PSBs has shown significant improvement, with healthy balance sheets, historically high profits, and a multi-decadal low level of gross non-performing assets (GNPAs),” Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“Further, PSBs have recorded sustained credit growth across different sectors of the economy,” he added.

The aggregate business of state-owned banks rose to ₹283.3 trillion as of March 31, 2026, from ₹251.7 trillion a year earlier, with deposits increasing to ₹156.3 trillion and advances to ₹127 trillion.

Their capital adequacy ratio also improved to 16.6 per cent at the end of FY26 from 14.6 per cent at the end of FY22. Chaudhary said the improvement reflected stronger balance sheets and sustained credit expansion by PSBs.

During the period, the GNPA ratio declined to an all-time low of 1.9 per cent as of March 31, 2026, from 7.3 per cent as of March 31, 2022.

Credit growth remained broad-based during FY26. Lending to the retail segment grew 19.8 per cent year-on-year, followed by loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which rose 19.6 per cent, and agriculture credit, which grew 16.2 per cent. Infrastructure lending expanded 4.9 per cent during the year.

Chaudhary also highlighted the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0, launched in May to ease liquidity stress arising from the West Asia crisis.