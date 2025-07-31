Home / Politics / RS adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition parties press for discussion on SIR

RS adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition parties press for discussion on SIR

The House was adjourned twice during the pre-lunch session over the SIR issue

Parliament, New Parliament
Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after Opposition MPs created uproar over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls.

The House was adjourned twice during the pre-lunch session over the SIR issue.

Soon after the House met at 12 noon after one adjournment in the morning, Opposition MPs were on their feet raising slogans in support of their demand for a discussion on SIR of Bihar's electoral rolls.

The MPs demanded that the special revision of electoral rolls should be discussed in the House.

The Opposition has been demanding a roll back of the SIR in Bihar till the after the Assembly polls, which are due later this year.

Ghanshyam Tiwari who was in the Chair urged the potesting MPs to maintain decorum in the House and allow the Question Hour to function. Unrelenting Opposition members, however, continued to raise slogans.

Some of the TMC members also trooped into the Well and continued with their sloganeering. Amid the din the Chair adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier when the House met, Deputy Chairman Harivansh cited loss of time in disruptions since the start of the monsoon session and asked MPs to allow listed business to be taken up.

But the Opposition parties continued to press for a time and date for holding a discussion on SIR.

Harivansh said the Opposition and Treasury benches must sit together and decide on the issue. But this did not cut much ice as Opposition MPs started raising slogans against SIR.

The Deputy Chairman called for taking up of the listed Zero Hour mentions but adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon as the Opposition MPs refused to relent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rajya SabhaOppositionMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

