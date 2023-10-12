Home / Politics / SC extends NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail on medical grounds by three months

SC extends NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail on medical grounds by three months

A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Dipankar Datta extended the interim bail for three months after Malik's counsel said that his condition had not improved since the previous order

ANI
"Counsel submits that petitioner's condition has not improved. Learned ASG SV Raju for the respondent does not dispute the same. Interim bail granted is extended for a further period of three months," the bench said

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on health grounds by three months.

A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Dipankar Datta extended the interim bail for three months after Malik's counsel said that his condition had not improved since the previous order.

The Supreme Court had granted him bail on August 11 on health grounds for two months.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for the Enforcement Directorate did not object to the extension of bail to Malik.

"Counsel submits that petitioner's condition has not improved. Learned ASG SV Raju for the respondent does not dispute the same. Interim bail granted is extended for a further period of three months," the bench said.

Earlier, Malik had earlier approached the apex court against a Bombay High Court order which rejected the temporary medical bail plea.

Malik, while seeking bail on health grounds had claimed before the apex court earlier that he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments.

Earlier the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022 alleging that he usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999-2006.

ED alleged that since Parkar handled Dawood's illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding.

Also Read

Bombay HC refuses NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail plea on medical grounds

Money laundering case: SC grants two-month interim bail to Nawab Malik

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Asian Games 2023: Never demanded exemption from trials - Sakshi Malik

No confusion in MVA, will ensure successful INDIA meet: Sharad Pawar

People of Telangana despise BRS, least concerned about its manifesto: BJP

Accountability of railway ministry, central govt should be fixed: Kharge

I will rise like phoenix to serve my people: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Nara Lokesh meets Shah, expresses worry about threat to father Naidu's life

Topics :Supreme CourtNCPPolitics

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Next Story