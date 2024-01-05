Security heightened near BJP office in Jaipur ahead of PM Modi's visit

Security has been heightened near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Jaipur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city to participate in the 58th DGP-IGP national conference on Friday.

PM Modi will attend the three-day annual All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on January 5-7.

PM Modi is also likely to visit the BJP office where he will address the party workers, leaders and state unit BJP leaders.

The three-day conference will deliberate on challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism and narcotics smuggling.

"The conference, being held from January 5 to 7, will discuss a wide range of policing and internal security issues, including cybercrime, technology in policing, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, and prison reforms, among others," the official statement said.

Further, the Conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI, Deepfake etc. and ways to deal with them, the Prime Minister's Office stated.

The conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is also presented before the Prime Minister every year.

The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes. Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes will be presented at the Conference so that States can learn from each other.

According to a release by the Prime Minister's office, since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference.

"Unlike the symbolic presence of Prime Ministers earlier, he sits through all major sessions of the conference. Prime Minister not only listens patiently to all the inputs but also encourages free and informal discussions so that new ideas can come up," PMO stated.

Free-flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner have also been planned for this year's conference.

This will provide an opportunity for senior police officials to share their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country with the Prime Minister, it added.

Prime Minister has also encouraged the organisation of annual DGP conferences all across the country since 2014.

The conference was organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; IISER, Pune in 2019; at Police Headquarters, Lucknow in 2021; and at the National Agricultural Science Complex, PUSA, Delhi in 2023.

Continuing with this tradition, the conference is being organised in Jaipur this year.

The conference will be attended by the Union Home Minister, National Security Advisor, MOS for Home Affairs, Cabinet Secretary, Senior officials of the Government of India, DGP of States/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations, among others.