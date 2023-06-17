Home / Politics / Sena (UBT) questions PM's silence on Manipur, asks why double-engine failed

Sena (UBT) questions PM's silence on Manipur, asks why double-engine failed

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes for more than a month

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Sena (UBT) questions PM's silence on Manipur, asks why double-engine failed

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the violence in Manipur, and said the BJP's double engine governments in the north-eastern state and the Centre have failed to bring the situation under control.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes for more than a month. Over the last few days, the state has seen a spurt in violence with a mob vandalising Union Minister of State for External Affairs R K Ranjan Singh's house in Imphal town and trying to burn it down.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said while Hindus are dying in the attacks orchestrated by Kuki militants, the "superpower" (a reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party) championing "so-called Hindutva" has shut its eyes. Aren't Hindus from Manipur Hindus, it asked. "According to the ruling party, there is a double-engine government in Manipur. The BJP claims that if there is a government of one party, which means the BJP, at the state as well at the Centre, then governance and administration can be run in an effective manner," it said. "So why has the double engine government failed there (in Manipur) and peace could not still be established in the state?" the party asked, and sought to know why PM Modi has not yet spoken anything on this serious issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah should tell from where do Kuki militants get rifles and ammunition, it said. Manipur witnessed a rise in the incidents of violence as riotous mobs combatted Rapid Action Force, set up flaming roadblocks and torched properties in the heart of Imphal town on Friday. Among others, a house belonging to Union minister R K Ranjan Singh was attacked and torched.

A warehouse near the royal palace belonging to a retired tribal IAS officer was burnt down completely. Security guards and firefighters managed to control arson attempts by the mob and save the house of the Union minister from being gutted.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between members of Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since the violence broke out more than a month ago. The state has imposed a curfew in 11 districts of the violence-hit state and banned the internet in a bid to stop the spread of rumours. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

Uddhav calls meeting of party leaders for discussion after EC decision

BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

PM Modi to hold his 3rd public rally in Rajasthan's Sirohi on May 12

Eknath Shinde had cried and said he will be jailed: Aaditya Thackeray

BJP stage protest in Himachal, demand NIA probe in Chamba murder case

M K Stalin behaving like the original Stalin: Union minister Chandrasekhar

Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress

AIADMK functionary arrested in TN for 'defamatory' info on CM Stalin

Bihar Cong's Kuntal Krishna resigns, refuse to accept Nitish's leadership

Topics :Narendra ModiShiv SenaUddhav Thackeray

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story