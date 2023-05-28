Home / Politics / Congress chief Kharge to meet Gehlot, Pilot separately in Delhi on Monday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold separate meetings with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot on Monday in Delhi, a senior party leader said

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Congress chief Kharge to meet Gehlot, Pilot separately in Delhi on Monday

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold separate meetings with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot on Monday in Delhi, a senior party leader familiar with the development said.

The chief minister's office has also released Gehlot's programme confirming his visit to Delhi, where he will also lay foundation stone of the Rajasthan House.

The proposed meeting comes close on the heels of Pilot's "ultimatum" that if three demands he made from the state government were not met by the end of this month, he would launch a state-wide agitation. Pilot has asked for a high-level inquiry into the alleged scams that took place during the tenure of the former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje government, as one of his demands.

According to the senior leader, a meeting of the Congress top brass with all the state leaders was scheduled on May 26 but was later postponed.

He said that now the high command will meet Gehlot and Pilot separately to bring them on one platform ahead of the assembly elections, which are due later this year.

Kharge was successful in bringing Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar together in Karnataka and the party now wants to try the same formula in Rajasthan, the senior leader said.

He also said that a few days ago a meeting of the Congress high command with the leaders of all poll-bound states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, was planned, which was postponed.

First Published: May 28 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

