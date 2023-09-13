Home / Politics / Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar Kerala leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77

Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar Kerala leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, and leaders of various political parties condoled his demise

Press Trust of India Kochi
Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar leader P P Mukundan (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar leader P P Mukundan died at a private hospital here on Wednesday, party sources said. He was 77.

His end came while he was undergoing treatment for lung-related ailments at the hospital, they said.

Joining the RSS during his school days, Mukundan led the Sangh Parivar and the BJP from the front for decades in the state, particularly after the formation of the saffron party in 1980.

He was a pracharak of the RSS for 41 years from 1966 to 2007.

Born in Kottiyoor in Kannur district, Mukundan was arrested and put behind bars during the emergency. He was working as the pracharak of the RSS in Thrissur district at the time.

After being drafted into the BJP, Mukundan rose to become the party's state organisational general secretary in 1990.

He had been keeping away from active politics for quite some time.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, and leaders of various political parties condoled his demise.

Topics :BJPSangh ParivarKerala

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

