Setback for Thackeray as Maharashtra MLC Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde camp

BS Web Team New Delhi
Neelam Gorhe joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday (Photo: Twitter/@mieknathshinde)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
In yet another setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT), party leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Neelam Gorhe joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the MLC, is the third Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC to join the Shinde faction, following Manisha Kayande and Viplove Bajaria.

“Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde along with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on the right track. I have decided to join the NDA and will work with Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis for the development of women, the state and the country,” Gorhe said.


Speaking on the occasion, CM Shinde said it was a historic moment and demonstrated the strength of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

“Everyone is seeing the work we do, and this is why our Sena is getting stronger and people keep joining. Neelam Gorhe will be able to work freely with all her heart for women. She is not defecting anywhere but is joining the original Sena,” the Maharashtra CM said.

While being indebted to Bal Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray for their constant support, Gorhe said in a statement that the Supreme Court (SC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) have given a clear verdict that the Shiv Sena faction under Shinde is official.

The NDA and the BJP had “taken positive steps” regarding the Ram temple in Ayodhya, justice for triple talaq victims, hoisting the tricolour flag in Kashmir etc, she said.

“Along with the role of Hindutva i.e, nationalism, there is a need for strategic and practical work on the issue of women and children, underprivileged groups, tribals, unorganised workers and farmers. I support the stand of Shiv Sena and have decided to do work on these lines…,” she added.

Gorhe switched sides on the same day Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said 17-18 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde faction were in contact with them.

"We are not saying they will come to us, but they have contacted us in the last week to express their displeasure. Four MLAs have now called me. Eighteen MLAs have made contact. They have not joined us; the decision can only be made by Uddhav Thackery," Raut said.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant dismissed Raut’s claims and said that six to seven Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs were in touch with him and wanted to switch sides.

