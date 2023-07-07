Home / Politics / PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express trains

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
At an event here, he also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 498-crore Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express trains.

At an event here, he also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 498-crore Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project.

While the GorakhpurLucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya, improving connectivity and giving a fillip to tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat train will improve connectivity to places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad.

Also Read

PM Modi in UP's Gorakhpur for Gita Press event, Vande Bharat flag-off

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Karnataka to get 2nd Vande Bharat Express in July: Union Min Joshi

Kerala to get its first Vande Bharat Express, BJP starts celebrations

BJP chief Nadda chairs meeting of party leaders from various states

Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case

Guv trying to save former AIADMK ministers from graft charges: TN minister

Tamil Nadu CM accuses Centre, says govt using UCC to target non-BJP states

BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats in next LS polls: Assam dy speaker

Topics :Narendra ModiYogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story