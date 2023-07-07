Home / Politics / BJP chief Nadda chairs meeting of party leaders from various states

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday chaired a meeting of party leaders from various states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP National President JP Nadda during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Friday chaired a meeting of party leaders from various states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, as the party ramps up its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Senior leaders deliberated on a host of organisational programmes, people's feedback and the strategy ahead, sources said.

Functionaries from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana were present in the meeting.

The meeting also comes ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

On Thursday, a similar meeting was held with leaders, mostly from eastern and northeastern states, in Guwahati. BJP leaders from southern states and Maharashtra will meet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sources said that "sewa, sushashan and garib kalyan (service, good governance, welfare of the poor)" has been the theme of the meetings with a focus on achievements and new initiatives of the government.

The BJP has stepped up its organisational activities with the party ramping up its campaign to retain power at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

