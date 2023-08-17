Sharad Pawar's rally in Beed: NCP chief sets sights on 2024 LS election

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will hold a rally in Parli, Beed Maharashtra today. This rally comes even as the NCP and the Congress are engaged in a war of words after a former Congress CM claimed that Ajit Pawar had offered his uncle a position in the Union Cabinet in exchange for his support.

On Wednesday Pawar sought to dispel those allegations saying" Whatever I have said until now, do you think that has been in praise of Narendra Modi? What can I say about any leader who makes unfounded remarks".

The Congress' charges came after reports of a 'secret' meeting between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar the Maharashtra Deputy CM. The congress has questioned the senior Pawar for continuing to meet Ajit Pawar despite the split in the NCP.

Sharad Pawar however said that since Ajit was his nephew the meeting was just between family members and no more should be read into the meeting.

Pawar will today address a rally in Parli, Beed the constituency of key rebel NCP Leader Dhananjay Munde. This is the second such rally by the senior Pawar which is aimed at targeting those who split from the NCP. Earlier this month Pawar held a rally in Nashik the constituency of Chaggan Bhujbal another NCP rebel. Pawar is also expected to stage rallys in other constituencies of rebel NCP leaders.

Shard Pawar, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday reitrated his faith in the INDIA alliance saying that the alliance will create "janmat" across the country to oust the Narendra Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"The only focus is to defeat the NDA and remove the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Sharad Pawar and the Congress Maharashtra Unit will play a lead role when the INDIA alliance meets next in Mumbai at the end of the month.