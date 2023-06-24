Home / Politics / Sharad Pawar to skip all-party meeting called by Amit Shah on Manipur

Sharad Pawar to skip all-party meeting called by Amit Shah on Manipur

Sharad Pawar expressed his desire to attend the meeting to discuss Manipur violence but due to some important prior commitments, he has designated other leaders to attend the meeting

ANI General News
Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed his inability to attend the all-party meeting which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Manipur situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will convene an all-party meeting on June 24 in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur, Home Ministry Spokesperson said.

The meeting is scheduled at 3 pm in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur.

As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

The data services have also been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

Sharad Pawar expressed his desire to attend the meeting to discuss Manipur violence but due to some important prior commitments, he has designated Narendra Verma, National General Secretary, NCP, and Soran lboyaima Singh, President, Manipur State NCP, to attend the meeting.

"I am in receipt of your letter dated 22nd June 2023, regarding the meeting of the Union home minister with various political parties, on June 24, 2023, to discuss the situation in Manipur. Although I wanted to attend this meeting, however, due to some important prior commitments, it would not be possible for me to do so, Shri Narendra Verma, National General Secretary, NCP and Shri Soran lboyaima Singh, President, Manipur State NCP, will represent Nationalist Congress Party in this meeting," Pawar said in a letter to Union MoS for Home Nityanand Rai.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal also came down heavily on PM Modi over his silence on the situation in Manipur.

"For the last 53 days, Manipur is burning. PM Modi has not uttered a single word yet. A delegation from Manipur was here for the last 10 days but the PM was not ready to meet them," Venugopal claimed

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has "left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation" while appealing for peace and harmony in the state.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Also Read

2023 will be a great year if country gets good rainfall: Sharad Pawar

Congress 'mukt' Bharat not possible, says Sharad Pawar at Pune party office

NCP committee rejects Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief

Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar

There is anti-BJP wave, country's people want change: Sharad Pawar

After Article 370 abrogation reforms accepted without opposition: Shah

Kerala Cong chief arrested, out on bail in cheating case; party protests

Amit Shah visits Jammu-Kashmir, reviews security situation with LG

Congress to support ruling NPP in Meghalaya sans BJP: State party chief

It'll be BJP vs 15 in 2024 LS polls: Oppn parties resolve to stay united

Topics :Amit ShahManipurSharad PawarAll-party meet

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story