Shah tears into YSRCP in Andhra; says it has done nothing but corruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, saying it did only corruption and slammed it over the alleged farmer suicides in the state.

Addressing a public meeting here to commemorate the nine years of the BJP-led NDA government, Shah also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring internal security and bringing pride to Indians all over the world.

"There is a government running here (headed) by Jagan Mohan Reddy. This government has in the last four years done nothing other than corruption and scandals," the veteran BJP leader charged.

Questioning the YSRCP regime's claims of being a farmer-friendly government, Shah alleged the state ranked third in the number of farmer suicides. Chief Minister Reddy should be "ashamed" of this, he added.

Claiming that Prime Minister Modi has ensured the country's overall security, Shah said soon after "Pakistan-inspired" terrorists who had the habit of carrying out attacks in the country launched strikes in Uri and Pulwama, India retaliated by entering Pakistan to carry out surgical strikes and air strikes and "gave them a reply".

In the nine years of NDA rule, India's stature has been growing globally and the PM is received with chants of 'Modi, Modi' wherever he went. This was a recognition of the 130 crore Indians, including those in Andhra Pradesh, Shah added.

He also charged that corruption running into several lakhs of crores of rupees happened during the 2004-14 Congress-led UPA regime.