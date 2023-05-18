Home / Politics / Shifting Rijiju out of law ministry victory of judiciary system: Raut

Rijiju's recent remarks on some retired judges being part of an anti-India gang had evoked strong reactions

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed the central government has taken note of the judiciary's "resentment" to Kiren Rijiju and hence he has been moved out of the Union law ministry.

This is a victory of the judicial system, the Rajya Sabha member told reporters.

In a sudden development, Rijiju was moved out of the law ministry and replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday. Rijiju was named as law minister on July 7, 2021.

As law minister, Rijiju had been the most vocal in the government in criticising the collegium system of appointing Supreme Court and high court judges and described it as being "alien" to the Constitution.

His recent remarks on some retired judges being part of an anti-India gang had evoked strong reactions.

He had claimed that a few retired judges and some activists who are part of the "anti-India gang" were trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of opposition party.

Reacting to the development, Raut claimed there is no one in the Narendra Modi government capable of handling the law portfolio independently.

He alleged that Rijiju tried to meddle in the judiciary's functioning and even insulted Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and many others.

"The entire judicial system was against the minister and the government had to take note. This is a victory of the judicial system," the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson claimed.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed Rijiju was trying to be above the law and his duty.

This should be an example for all Union ministers doing the same, he said.

The central government must set the same benchmark for under-performing ministers also, especially those not talking about issues pertaining to women and children, Crasto said.

First Published: May 18 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

