Shiv Sena (UBT) should stop hurting sentiments of Hindus: Dy CM Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena UBT leader on Monday claimed that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built four km away from the original place

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) should stop insulting the sentiments of crores of Hindus, Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday, a day after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut raised doubts on the site of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Talking to reporters after visiting the temple of Mumbadevi, the deity after which Mumbai city has been named, Fadnavis said, "I don't respond to fools.

But I can say one thing - stop insulting Hindus." "You (the Shiv Sena UBT) don't have any contribution in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. And the act of hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus is wrong," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said while responding to a question on Raut.

The Shiv Sena UBT leader on Monday claimed that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built four km away from the original place.

Topics :Uddhav ThackerayShiv SenaBJPRam templeRam Temple disputeAyodhya

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

