Shiv Sena workers ransack studio, hotel after Kamra calls Shinde 'traitor'

A controversy over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s latest act, especially his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, roiled Maharashtra politics on Monday, and its echoes were also heard in the national capital.

On Sunday night, angry workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena ransacked Habitat Studio and Unicontinental Hotel, where Kamra filmed his show during which he had called Shinde a “traitor”.

A day later, on Monday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished the temporary shed and other structures comprising the studio, which was created in the basement of the hotel, a civic official said. “It was removed as there is no civic permission to create a studio in the basement,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, Habitat Studio announced it was shutting down after Shiv Sena workers vandalised its premises. In a previous post, Habitat Studio issued an apology to “all those hurt by this (Kamra’s) video”. Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show was held, was also the venue for the filming of the recent controversial India's Got Latent show.

With Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questioning the government for taking action against Kamra but sparing a Nagpur-based journalist for insulting Maratha kings Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji, the Maharashtra Police moved swiftly on Monday to arrest journalist Prashant Koratkar from Telangana.

In the afternoon, the Mumbai Police registered a first information report against Kamra for his “defamatory” remarks against Shinde, in which he called the politician a “traitor”. It arrested 12 workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, including party functionary Rahul Kanal, for vandalising Habitat Studio on Sunday night.

Politicians in Maharashtra were divided on party lines on the issue. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked Kamra to apologise. Both Houses of the state legislature were adjourned briefly as ruling coalition legislators protested Kamra’s remarks.

The state assembly passed a unanimous resolution congratulating Shinde for receiving the Adya Jagatguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Puraskar, a prestigious award from the Warkari (devotees of Lord Vitthal) community, earlier this month.

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray sought to turn the light on to the larger question of insult to icons of Maharashtra, such as Maratha kings Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji. Thackeray said Kamra merely expressed his views, stated facts, and voiced public opinion. “Kamra hasn't done anything wrong... These traitors don't see Solapurkar and Koratkar who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Thackeray said.

The Sena (UBT) leader was referring to protests in the state seeking the arrest of Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar and actor Rahul Solapurkar for their alleged objectionable remarks against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Maharashtra Police later in the day arrested journalist Koratkar from Telangana. Koratkar was booked on February 26 for promoting hatred among communities on the basis of an audio conversation between himself and Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant. Koratkar had allegedly made objectionable comments during this conversation, which Sawant had posted on social media.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray reminded the ruling coalition that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent podcast, said that criticism is an essential part of democracy. “However, the behaviour of BJP's ruling alliance partner is contradictory to what Modi said,” Aaditya said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said no one should violate the law and the Constitution and must keep a check on what they say. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the studio where the programme was shot was illegal. Sena MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra that he would no longer be allowed to roam freely in Maharashtra and would be chased by party workers throughout the country.

In the national capital, several Opposition MPs criticised the ransacking of the venue of Kamra’s show, but Shinde-led Sena’s MPs described Kamra as a “paid agent”.

“Mocking Eknath Shinde — a self-made leader who rose from driving an auto rickshaw to leading India's second-largest state — reeks of classist arrogance. India is rejecting entitled monarchs and their bootlicking ecosystem that pretends to champion meritocracy and democracy,” Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora said.

Congress member Manickam Tagore said, “This is the new India under the rule of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, where even if a comedy show is held, the venue will be vandalised with the support of the local police.”

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said if there are restrictions on speaking, it would lead to a very bad situation.

"You would be told to speak just on this and nothing else... Where is freedom of speech? There is freedom of action only when there is a ruckus — beat up the Opposition, rape women, kill them," she said. (With inputs from PTI)