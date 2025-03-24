BJP came up with 'fake' issue to get Parliament adjourned: Congress

The Congress on Monday claimed that the BJP came up with a "completely fake" issue to get Parliament adjourned so that the very serious matter of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma's conduct does not get discussed.

The BJP members in the Lok Sabha have been raising the issue of reservation for Muslims in government contracts in Karnataka, and claiming that state Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar purportedly suggested changing the Constitution to accommodate four per cent reservation for Muslims.

Shivakumar, has, however, said that he never stated that the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion based reservation.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday in the pre-lunch session without transacting any business as treasury and opposition benches sparred over the issue of reservations to Muslims in Karnataka public contracts.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Today the BJP came up with a completely fake issue to get Parliament adjourned so that the very serious issue of Justice Yashwant Varma's conduct does not get discussed." "They seem to have made up their mind that they don't want the House to function. It's been many days now, they find some excuse or the other to (create ruckus)," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in Parliament complex after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for a second time during the day.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court late on Saturday night uploaded on its website an in-house inquiry report, including photos and videos, into alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash at the residence of Justice Varma.

As recommended in the 25-page report, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna constituted an in-house committee to conduct an inquiry and asked Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma.