Sitharaman takes exception to Stalin's 'migratory bird' jibe at PM Modi

She also slammed the ruling DMK over issues including the drug menace in the state

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Press Trust of India Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday took exception to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's "migratory bird" jibe made at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent visits to the state, saying the very usage was not proper.

She also slammed the ruling DMK over issues including the drug menace in the state.

"The chief minister says the PM is coming to Tamil Nadu like a migratory bird. Anyone can travel anywhere in the country. The very usage is wrong... CM is in such a situation that he makes remarks like these," she said addressing an election meeting here.

She was canvassing votes for the party's Krishnagiri nominee for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, C Narasaimhan here.

The PM has brought investments and the Defence Corridor, which has benefited Hosur in the district, but "they (DMK) come here only for collection," she said.

In an apparent reference to the DMK's first family, she said there was much "proof" that alleged drug kingpin Jafar Sadiq, arrested by the NCB in Delhi, recently had contacts with the "family."

Stalin on Wednesday took strong exception to Modi's campaign in the state that day and likened the latter's visits to a migratory bird arriving at the sanctuary during the season and posed him questions on a series of issues.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

