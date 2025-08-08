EC questions Rahul Gandhi over delay in filing objections on Bihar's SIR

With no political party approaching the Election Commission for inclusion or removal of names from Bihar's draft voters' list, sources in the poll panel on Friday questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not raised any objections now.
Taking a dig at Gandhi, the sources said it seems the Congress leader will give his claims and objections "only after the elections instead of giving them now".
According to the latest EC bulletin, since August 1 when the Bihar draft rolls were published, no political party has approached it with request to add or remove names.
"It seems that like always, Rahul Gandhi will give his claims and objections in Bihar's SIR (special intensive revision) only after the elections instead of giving them now," an EC official said.
The EC's dig at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha came a day after he alleged "vote theft" in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana.
The chief electoral officers of the three states have asked him to submit names of such electors under oath as per provisions of the Conduct of Election Rules.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app