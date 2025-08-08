Home / Politics / EC questions Rahul Gandhi over delay in filing objections on Bihar's SIR

EC's dig at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha came a day after he alleged "vote theft" in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Poll panel on Friday questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not raised any objections now. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
With no political party approaching the Election Commission for inclusion or removal of names from Bihar's draft voters' list, sources in the poll panel on Friday questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not raised any objections now.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, the sources said it seems the Congress leader will give his claims and objections "only after the elections instead of giving them now".

According to the latest EC bulletin, since August 1 when the Bihar draft rolls were published, no political party has approached it with request to add or remove names.

"It seems that like always, Rahul Gandhi will give his claims and objections in Bihar's SIR (special intensive revision) only after the elections instead of giving them now," an EC official said.

The EC's dig at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha came a day after he alleged "vote theft" in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The chief electoral officers of the three states have asked him to submit names of such electors under oath as per provisions of the Conduct of Election Rules.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiElection Commission of IndiaBihar Elections 2025Congress

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

