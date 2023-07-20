Politics of 'vote' of BJP responsible for situation in Manipur: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the politics of "vote" of the BJP is responsible for the situation in Manipur.

He also attacked the ruling party at the Centre over a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state's Senapati district.

"The politics of hate of the RSS and the politics of vote of the BJP are responsible for the situation in Manipur," Akhilesh Yadav, a member of the newly formed opposition alliance INDIA, said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The family members of sisters and daughters will definitely think once before even looking towards the BJP," he said.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side. The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in the video.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.