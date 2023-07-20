Home / Politics / Entire country worried over situation in Manipur: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

His comments came in the wake of opposition BJP in the state attacking his government over the issue of law and order

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday mounted an attack on the BJP over the situation in Manipur, saying the entire country is worried about it.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The alleged mastermind was arrested on Thursday.

"It is very sad that the violence in Manipur is not stopping. The entire country is worried about this. Due to the negligence of the BJP, 142 people have died in Manipur so far," Gahlot said in a tweet.

He said nothing is more important than the safety of women for his government.

Comparing the action taken by the Rajasthan Police in the Jodhpur Dalit girl gang-rape case with the alleged parading naked incident in Manipur, Gehlot tweeted, After the gruesome gang rape in Jodhpur, the three accused were arrested in just two hours. On the other hand, it took 77 days for the BJP to nab just one accused in the shameful incident in Manipur violence."

"Time taken to deal with a crime -- Congress (two hours), BJP (77 days)," he added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Gahlot said, "Looking at Manipur, people in Rajasthan are asking why BJP governments do not know how to run law and order?"

His comments came in the wake of opposition BJP in the state attacking his government over the issue of law and order.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Topics :violenceManipurrajasthanAshok GehlotBJPCongress

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

