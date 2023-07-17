Home / Politics / Spoke to Sharad Pawar, he is coming for Oppn meet tomorrow: Kharge

Spoke to Sharad Pawar, he is coming for Oppn meet tomorrow: Kharge

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are expected to brainstorm in Bengaluru on Tuesday at the official conclave of Opposition parties where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said he has spoken with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and was informed that he would participate in the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 18.

Responding to reports that Pawar would skip the Opposition meeting on Monday and take part in it on Tuesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh rejected such insinuations, saying the official meeting of opposition parties is on Tuesday and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is only hosting a dinner on Monday.

Asked about Pawar, Kharge, while interacting with reporters, said he has spoken with Pawar earlier in the day.

"He said the (Maharashtra) Assembly is starting there today and he would like to be there (Mumbai). But he will be present for the meeting tomorrow. I called him up to say that it is important for him to come... He said he is coming on July 18 morning, there is no concern about that," Kharge said.

"There is no problem, everyone is coming. Mamata ji is coming, read in the papers Kejriwal ji is coming, Nitish ji, Tejashwi ji, Stalin ji... In fact, more people are aligning with us than those present at the Patna meeting," the Congress president said.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are expected to brainstorm in Bengaluru on Tuesday at the official conclave of Opposition parties where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi speak with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, extend support

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

Congress leaders deliberate on post-NCP split situation in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting

Many NCP MLAs skip Maha legislature's monsoon session on 1st day

Oppn unity meeting has already started creating an impact: Sitaram Yechury

Attempts being made to breathe new life into NDA after Oppn meeting: Cong

May Oppn meeting lead to restoration of democratic values: K'taka CM

Selfishness has infested opposition unity: UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Topics :mallikarjun khargeCongressOppositionSharad Pawar

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story