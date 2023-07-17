Home / Politics / Selfishness has infested opposition unity: UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Selfishness has infested opposition unity: UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Top leaders of 24 opposition parties are likely to attend the two-day brainstorming session to chalk out a strategy to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Press Trust of India Lucknow

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Selfishness has infested the opposition unity, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma claimed here on Monday, ahead of the two-day meeting of the BJP's rival parties in Bengaluru.

Top leaders of 24 opposition parties are likely to attend the two-day brainstorming session to chalk out a strategy to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Hitting out at the opposition parties' attempt to form a grand alliance, senior BJP leader Sharma said, "No matter how many alliances are formed, they will not be able to counter PM Narendra Modi."

"Ninety-nine per cent of the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) has disintegrated. People do not have faith in leaders of opposition parties, while the faith in Modiji has increased," he said.

"The (opposition) clan was never united. Internal cracks have always been there. With termite infestation, things become hollow from the inside. Selfishness has infested the opposition unity and is taking it towards its termination," Sharma told PTI,

He claimed that without leadership and with no issue in hand, the opposition parties are in "depression".

"This is an incongruous alliance forged only with elections in mind. Once the elections are over, it will scatter once and for all," the BJP leader said.

Fifteen parties attended the last meeting for opposition unity hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23. "This time we are expecting leaders of 26 parties," a source had said.

The meeting also comes in the backdrop of a split in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the panchayat polls in West Bengal which saw widespread violence, claiming many lives with state units of the Congress and Left parties accusing the TMC government of oppression.

The sources said the opposition parties will chart out a joint plan of agitation plan across the country against the policies of the BJP, especially after the NCP split in Maharashtra.

Also Read

Divided in their thoughts: BJP leader slams opposition party meet in Patna

Oppn to start 'Mission 2024' with Patna meet, chart course to take on BJP

26 opposition parties likely to attend 2-day session to take on BJP

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to skip first day of joint Oppn meet in Bengaluru

Congress wants to trigger violence by sending leaders to Manipur: Thakur

Oppn left with no agenda: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on unity meet

2nd meeting of Oppn in Bengaluru today; AAP to join after Cong backing

Three-week monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature begins today

Topics :Uttar PradeshOpposition

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story