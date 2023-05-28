Home / Politics / Stalin rides Japan's Bullet train; bats for equivalent service in India

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, who is on an official trip of Japan, on Sunday undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip of Japan, on Sunday undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well.

In a tweet, he said: "Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours," and shared some pictures of his journey.

"A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle class people should benefit and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia," he added.

The CM had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.

Topics :JapanStalinTamil Nadu

First Published: May 28 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

