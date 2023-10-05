States where regional parties do good work, BJP causes trouble: Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case and said that in any state where regional parties are doing good work, the BJP is causing trouble for them.

Talking to the reporters in Patna, Yadav said that after the arrest of Sanjay Singh, a fifth summon has been sent to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"Today Sanjay Singh has been arrested, and I have also heard that the fifth summons has been sent to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Wherever the regional party is doing a good job, the BJP is causing them trouble and taking action," Yadav said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that he was very young when the alleged land-for-jobs-scam case happened, but still, his name was added to the chargesheet.

"I was very young, I didn't even have a moustache at that time, but my name was added to the supplementary charge sheet of the alleged land-for-jobs scam case. So nothing will happen, we will fight and win," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn new excise policy of Delhi.

It is the second high-profile arrest in the case after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The arrest came hours after the ED conducted raids at the residence of the AAP Rajya Sabha MP in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, and others in relation to a fresh chargesheet in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

The Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, while granting bail, noted that no accused was arrested in the matter by the CBI, and even the CBI did not oppose their bail petition.

Meanwhile, the Court also directed the CBI to serve the fresh chargesheet copy to all the accused in the case.