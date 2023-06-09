Stringent action must be taken against those who defame Oppn leaders: Ajit

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that stringent action should be taken against those who try to defame Opposition leaders through social media and appealed to all political parties to desist from using foul language against one another.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said that he tried to reach Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over the death threat issued to NCP president Sharad Pawar on social media.

We got to know whose account it is. In the bio, it is mentioned that the person is a BJP worker. We do not know whether he is really a BJP worker or whether his party told him to say so. The ideological fight should be fought ideologically, he said.

Everyone has freedom of expression but why misuse it, he said. Who gave them the right to write something defamatory about any political leader, he asked.

Ajit Pawar said he tried to get in touch with Shinde but was told the CM is on a tour. I tried to reach deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis but could not get through. I will again try to reach him, he said.

Pawar, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said the phone of the person who issued the threat should be checked to find out if he was in contact with anyone and whether that persons asked him to send the threat message.

The police should take stringent action in such matters to ensure that law and order is not disturbed. Those who have done this act must be arrested and action be taken, he demanded.

Pawar expressed concerns over what he called the recent trend of defaming leaders from other parties and tarnishing their image in public.

I condemn that, he said, appealing to NCP workers not to make the same mistake.

Asked about BJP leader Nilesh Rane's Aurangzeb comment for Sharad Pawar, he said a few people from some parties are using foul language.

"The senior leadership of these parties should pull them up and ask them not to speak against one another in this manner. Show ideological differences. I am talking about all the parties, including ours, he said.

The NCP leader said the spokespersons of political parties should not indulge in mudslinging. It will be shameful for the state if it continues, he said.

Asked about increasing instances of chaos and violence being triggered by people keeping objectionable social media statuses, Pawar said the state government should enact a stringent legislation to tackle such situations.

Talking about the discovery of a woman's chopped and boiled body parts from a flat in Thane district and the arrest of her live-in partner, he said, In Delhi, a similar incident had also taken place. Such cases should be tried in fast-track courts and these people should be given the death penalty.