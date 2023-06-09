Siddaramaiah to turn bus conductor on June 11 to inaugurate 'Shakti' scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will become a "bus conductor" for a day on June 11 as the Congress government will implement the 'Shakti' scheme facilitating free travel for women in state-owned buses.

This was one of the five major poll promises announced by the Congress.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office said that Siddaramaiah will become a conductor in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus route number 43 and will issue tickets to passengers.

The bus will start its journey from the city's Majestic area and end near the Vidhana Soudha.

Siddaramaiah will not only issue tickets but will also interact with the passengers.

The core team working for the party has come out with this plan to get maximum mileage and coverage to reach out to the common people.

After donning the role of a conductor, Siddaramaiah will address a public function organised at the Vidhana Soudha.

Meanwhile, the scheme to distribute 10 kg of free rice to BPL families will be launched from Mysuru on July 1.

The Griha Lakshmi scheme under which women heads will get Rs 2,000 monthly allowance would be inaugurated on August 15 on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.

The Griha Jyothi scheme, which will provides free electricity to all households, will be inaugurated from Kalaburagi city, home town of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Yuva Nidhi programme under which graduates who passed out this year would get Rs 3,000 allowance and diploma holders would get Rs 1,500 for two years would be inaugurated from Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district.

The dates for the implementation of the two schemes are yet to be finalised.

--IANS

mka/ksk/