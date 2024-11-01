Strong perception against 'One Nation, One Election', says CPI leader Raja

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja slammed the idea of implementing 'One Nation One Election (ONOE)' saying that there is "strong perception" against such a policy as it will destroy the multi-party democratic system in the country.

"This is the current agenda for PM Modi, nothing else. There is strong public opinion against 'One nation, One election' because there is a perception that it will destroy the multi-party democratic system in the country, it will destroy the federal system of governance in our country and the present power structure, afterall India is a union of states," he told ANI.

Further criticising the idea, he said that ONOE would lead to dictatorship, he said, "States have their powers, union has their powers, and One Nation One Election will lead to dictatorship and it will destroy the foundational principles of the constitution, which is meant for parliamentary democratic system."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also criticised the idea of One Nation One Election claiming that it will be impossible to pass this.

Congress President Kharge said, "What PM Modi has said, he will not do it, because when it comes in the parliament, he has to take everybody into confidence, then only this will happen. This is impossible, 'One Nation One Election' is impossible."

Earlier on Thursday, after paying his tribute at Statue of Unity at Kevadia, Gujarat, PM Modi said that his government was working towards achieving One Nation One Poll which will ensure simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code," he said.