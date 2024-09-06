Sujeet Kumar expelled from BJD for 'anti-party' actions, joins BJP in Delhi

Former Rajya Sabha MP from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Sujeet Kumar officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, with senior party leaders present at the event. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kumar joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Odisha in-charge of the party. The BJD on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar for engaging in "anti-party activities", shortly after he submitted his resignation from the Upper House. The Opposition party expressed disappointment, stating that Kumar had "let down the party" that had nominated him to the Rajya Sabha.

In a statement, BJD president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Kumar had also failed to uphold the expectations of the people of Kalahandi.

The official statement said, "Sujeet Kumat, MP, Rajya Sabha, representing Biju Janata Dal is expelled from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities. He has let down the party which sent him to Rajya Sabha and the hopes and aspirations of the people of Kalahandi district."

In his resignation letter addressed to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Kumar stated that his decision was made "consciously".

In his letter, the former Rajya Sabha MP, said, "I take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to you for the opportunities provided to me to raise issues of public importance, and of my state Odisha, in the House."