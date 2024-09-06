SC dismisses plea seeking to restrain BJP from using lotus as party symbol

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking injunction against the BJP and restrain it from using 'kamal' or lotus as the party symbol.

Observing that the plea has been filed for publicity, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B Varale upheld the Madhya Pradesh High Court order which dismissed the suit.

"You want name and fame for yourself. Look at the plea, what is the kind of relief claimed by you? Dismissed," the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by one Jayant Vipat challenging an order of the Madras High Court which dismissed his plea saying there was no merit in the plea.