Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of 'ration scam', urges ED to launch probe

He claimed that the rice meant to be distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) is sent to privately owned rice mills and further polished to sell in the open market

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 1:38 PM IST
Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday targeted the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, alleging scam in the ration distribution.

Launching an attack in a post on X, he said that the multi-crore ration distribution "scam" is still going on in West Bengal despite the arrest of former Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mallick and his aides.

He claimed that the rice meant to be distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) is sent to privately owned rice mills and further polished to sell in the open market.

He shared a video of a rice mill, which he alleged was polishing the rice meant to be distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

"This video illustrates how the multi-crore Ration Distribution Scam is still going on in West Bengal despite the arrest of former Food & Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mallick and his aides," Adikari wrote in his X post.

"First of all, tonnes of rice meant to be distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) are making their way to privately owned rice mills. Thereafter it's being re-milled (polished) and readied for being sold in the open market," the BJP leader stated.

Alleging 'loot' of grains by the 'state government - private rice mill nexus,' he also urged the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to launch an investigation into the matter.

"The video annexed herewith shows how the re-milling of PDS rice is being done inside the Green Forest Herbotek Private Ltd Rice Mill," he said.

"I would request @dir_ed to kindly look into the matter and investigate how ration food grains meant for the general public are being looted by the State Govt - Pvt Rice Mill nexus," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

