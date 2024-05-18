Swati Maliwal case: AAP MP alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi CM's residence

In another development in Swati Maliwal assault case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP has alleged that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed atDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence were being tampered with.

Taking to the microblogging site X on Friday evening, Swati Maliwal, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said, "I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house."

Maliwal also tagged Delhi Police in her post.

Earlier, a team of Delhi Police, led by Additional DCP Delhi North, Civil Lines Police Station SHO, and a team of forensic officials, arrived at the CM's residence on Friday evening for scene recreation. Maliwal was also called there as part of the investigation into the alleged assault on her.

The team departed from the CM's residence at around 2.15 am on Saturday after investigation and videography of the premises.

This comes after Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar filed a written complaint against Maliwal, alleging unauthorized entry, verbal abuse, threats, and the possibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) involvement in the matter.

Notably, the Vigilance Department had last month terminated the service of Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant (PA) to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, over a pending criminal case.

In his written complaint to the SHO of Civil Lines Police Station on Friday, Kumar urged authorities to take appropriate legal action against Maliwal and requested an investigation into her possible ties with BJP leaders, suggesting political motives behind the incident, especially considering the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

This complaint came amid a row over Swati Maliwal's allegations against Bibhav Kumar for 'assaulting' her at the CM's residence.

AAP attacked Maliwal on Friday over a purported video clip from the CM's residence that was supposedly taken on the day of the alleged assault.

The video, posted by a news channel, was shared by the party with a caption that read "Swati Maliwal ka sach (Swati Maliwal's truth)."

It purportedly showed Maliwal having an argument with the security personnel at the CM's residence.

This was the first time that AAP has taken a stand against Maliwal in the case, contradicting AAP MP Sanjay Singh's statement that Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed "strict action," adding that the party is "with Swati Maliwal."

Earlier, the Delhi Police filed an FIR based on the complaint of Maliwal on Thursday.

In her complaint, Maliwal alleged that Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach, and pelvis area."

According to the Delhi Police FIR, Maliwal described the events of May 13 when she went to the Civil Lines residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

As the row over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP intensified, Swati Maliwal attacked her party, accusing it of saving a "Gunda" (hitman) and indulging in her "character assassination."

Maliwal's response came soon after a press conference by AAP leader Atishi, where she termed the Rajya Sabha MP's visit to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence as "part of a conspiracy."

In an apparent jibe at Atishi, Maliwal stated in her post, "kal ke aaye neta" (leaders who joined the party yesterday), while drawing comparisons with her long association with AAP.

The AAP MP also pointed out that while her party had initially accepted the assault against her, they have now taken a "U-turn" in the case.

Delhi's Tis Hazari court recorded the statement of Swati Maliwal in the assault case on Friday. An FIR has been filed by Delhi Police against Bibhav Kumar and other persons based on her complaint.

The FIR was filed under IPC Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).