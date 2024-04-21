Home / Politics / Tajinder Singh Bittu calls on Nadda after ditching Congress for BJP

Tajinder Singh Bittu calls on Nadda after ditching Congress for BJP

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed Bittu in the BJP fold saying that the work done under the leadership of PM Modi was more than what the Congress achieved in the 60 years

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 6:40 AM IST
Hours after joining BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and party general secretary Vinod Tawde, Tajinder Singh Bittu met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, dealing another blow to the Congress, Tajinder Bittu joined the BJP at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

Bittu resigned from his post as AICC Secretary-in-Charge of Himachal Pradesh and primary membership Congress. The development came at a time when the Lok Sabha elections being held across the nation.

Bittu's exit marks another setback for the Congress, which has seen a string of exits of big leaders in the recent weeks. Speaking after joining the BJP, Bittu said the Congress has deviated from the issues that it once fought for and that he joined the BJP for the betterment of Punjab.

"I have spent almost 35 years in the Congress. But today, I feel that the Congress has deviated from the issues it once fought for. I do not want to speak against anyone. I joined the BJP for the betterment of Punjab," Bittu told ANI.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed Bittu in the BJP fold, saying that the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more than what the Congress achieved in the 60 years at the helm at the Centre.

"The volume of work done in the last 10 years is more than what the Congress did in 60 years. PM Modi is presenting a new model of development in various sectors across states. Be it the Railways communication, highways, or textiles, in each sector, the transformation is visible. These transformations and developments have enabled the people to put their trust in us. I welcome Tajinder Singh Bittu ji to the party," Vaishnaw said.

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaBJP MLAsBJPCongressLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

