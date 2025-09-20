Telangana govt blames Centre for inaction on US H-1B visa fee hike

Attacking the Centre over US President Donald Trump's decision to raise the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 annually, the Congress government in Telangana on Saturday alleged that the NDA regime has failed to address the issue.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who condemned Trump's move, said it would have an adverse impact on Indian tech companies and job aspirants.

India tops the list of countries availing H-1B visas, followed by China. Either to bring pressure on the American government or to hold consultations over Trump's actions, the BJP government at the Centre has completely failed in addressing the issue, he told reporters.

He further alleged that the central government was troubling states over their rights. Does the Centre not have the time to address the impact on southern states because of several American decisions in recent times? he asked. Sridhar Babu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar must launch diplomatic efforts to find solutions. The Centre must make efforts to address the problems of Indian IT professionals, he said, pointing out that many families in Telangana depend on remittances from children working in the US. Following the steep hike, he warned, software recruitment would decline, leading to job losses. Small software firms might even give up on the H-1B programme and shut down.