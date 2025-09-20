Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of withholding data from CID in Karnataka vote row

Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of withholding data from CID in Karnataka vote row

Gyanesh Kumar is the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and he is not providing the information sought by the police, the Congress MP claimed

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Rahul further said that the Congress will show evidence of the alleged 'vote chori'
Press Trust of India Wayanad(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Election Commission of India of not providing information sought by the Karnataka CID regarding the alleged 'vote chori' in that state.

Rahul, who arrived in Wayanad on Friday along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, told reporters here that Karnataka CID has sent several letters to the EC seeking information about the numbers used in the 'vote chori', but the poll panel is not providing it.

Gyanesh Kumar is the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and he is not providing the information sought by the police, the Congress MP claimed.

"There can be no bigger indictment of the CEC than this. The police is asking for information, and he is not providing it. This is not my statement. It is a fact. It is there in black and white," he said.

Rahul further said that the Congress will show evidence of the alleged 'vote chori' "in such a manner that no one will have any doubt that PM Narendra Modi did it and won the election".

"We are going to reveal a hydrogen bomb, like I have said in my two press conferences, that will completely devastate the reality of the situation. We have open and shut proof of what we are saying.

"We are not saying anything without proof. I will do my job and I will deliver on my job," he added.

Rahul had on Friday too reiterated his "vote chori" allegations and took a swipe at the EC, calling it an "election watchman" who "stayed awake, watched the theft, and protected the thieves".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TN secures investments worth ₹30,000 cr in shipbuilding sector: TRB Rajaa

AAP alleges 'vote theft' in Delhi polls, claims EC trying to cover up

Amit Mitra flags US tariff concerns, outlines Bengal's economic plan

Need full probe into 'Modani Scam': Congress on Sebi clean chit to Adani

Who is ECI shielding?: Kharge questions after Rahul's voter deletion charge

Topics :Rahul GandhiElection Commission of IndiaKarnataka

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story