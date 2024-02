The Congress ruled Telangana is set to adopt its new abbreviation as "TG", replacing the earlier "TS", a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Sunday.

The state will also adopt a new state anthem - "Jaya Jaya Ho Telangana", it was decided in the key meeting ahead of the state's budget session. The new anthem was composed by Andre Sri, an award-winning Indian poet and lyricist.

According to the decision, Telangana Talli, the symbolic mother goddess of the state, will also be launched in a new look.