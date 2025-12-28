The economics and art of giving: TN elections may revive freebie debate

Tamil Nadu might have decided to opt for cash in the bank, using direct benefit transfer (DBT) for the 2026 Assembly elections. But in the past, almost every Assembly election had led to a deluge of freebies for voters, beginning with 1991, when J Jayalalithaa promised colour TVs in all panchayats (she ran into trouble later due to corruption charges in the procurement of 40,000 TV sets and was investigated for it). But picking up where she left off, her successor, M Karunanidhi, in 2006 offered colour TVs to all households holding the ration card. Among other promises were free gas stoves with a gas connection. In 2011, Karunanidhi offered either a free mixie or grinder to ration card holders. Jayalalithaa did one better, offering both, plus a fan, to each woman in the state, laptops to Class 11 and 12 students, four free sets of uniforms, and a pair of shoes for school children. Free houses of 300 square feet for 300,000 families below the poverty line, 60,000 cows for 6,000 families, and ₹50,000 as wedding assistance for women with diplomas were included in the manifesto of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).